On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The business owner at the center of an On Your Side Investigation has surrendered to authorities.

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing to deceptive business practices to financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Customers told KY3′s On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds they paid thousands for siding and received what they call shoddy work. In an email to On Your Side, Gillette promised customers would get their money returned.

A judge scheduled a court appearance for October.

