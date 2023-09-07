Hundreds bid on high-end handbags at Springfield event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people turned out on Thursday to the 2023 Handbags for Hope event in Springfield.

KVC Missouri (formerly Great Circle) hosted the annual event. Attendees bid on dozens of donated, high-end handbags and other raffle prizes worth thousands of dollars .

The fundraising event helps KVC Missouri with its mission to provide foster care and children’s mental health, educational, and residential treatment.

KY3′s Leigh Moody emceed the event.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.