Hundreds bid on high-end handbags at Springfield event

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people turned out on Thursday to the 2023 Handbags for Hope event in Springfield.

KVC Missouri (formerly Great Circle) hosted the annual event. Attendees bid on dozens of donated, high-end handbags and other raffle prizes worth thousands of dollars .

The fundraising event helps KVC Missouri with its mission to provide foster care and children’s mental health, educational, and residential treatment.

KY3′s Leigh Moody emceed the event.

