Judge sentences man for beating a woman outside a Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for beating a woman outside a Springfield apartment complex in July of 2022.

The judge gave Rostell King a ten-year prison sentence but suspended the execution of the sentence.

Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face. Investigators say in 2021, he was caught on camera beating a woman walking down a hallway of the Vue apartment complex.

The suspended sentence says if King does not stay clean for the next five years, he will have to serve that ten-year sentence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.