Judge sentences man for beating a woman outside a Springfield apartment complex

Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.
Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for beating a woman outside a Springfield apartment complex in July of 2022.

The judge gave Rostell King a ten-year prison sentence but suspended the execution of the sentence.

Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face. Investigators say in 2021, he was caught on camera beating a woman walking down a hallway of the Vue apartment complex.

The suspended sentence says if King does not stay clean for the next five years, he will have to serve that ten-year sentence.

