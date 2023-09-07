Missouri Task Force returns from deployments in Maui, Florida

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Task Force One members returned to the Ozarks after responding to the wildfire in Maui and Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

The group has assisted with disasters for 20 years now. Its first deployment happened at the World Trade Center and Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks in 2001. It is one of 28 FEAM Urban Search and Rescue forces in the country. It features 210 members across the state.

Josh Boehm is a Battalion Chief with the Branson Fire Department. Hurricane Idalia was his sixth deployment with Missouri Tast for one. The week-long deployment was short notice not only for him but also for his family. Boehm said the primary function was the search and recovery area in a rural part of Florida and to provide information on who needed help.

“We used technology, it’s satellite and cell phones basically, and we are able to go in and put a pin on each structure,” said Boehm. “Take pictures of it, label the damage, road blockages, and any needs that are for the community there. That goes live back to not only our command post but anybody else who is in that system.”

Members of Missouri Task Force One designed the GPS technology. It replaces the spray paint method we usually see in video after a significant natural disaster. For Boehm, he says his bags are packed, and he is ready to go again when needed.

