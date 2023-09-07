New Covid-19 vaccine coming to the Ozarks this fall

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control reports COVID-19 numbers are spiking again across the country, including the Ozarks.

Missouri COVID-19 hospital admissions rose 16%. In Arkansas, they rose 31% in the last week.

The rise has many asking when the new vaccine will be available and whether it will protect against the latest variants. Webster County Health Department staff say the new vaccine will be here by the end of September. And it should cover the newest variant.

“What we are seeing across the United States circulating that is quickly taking over is EG5, an Omicron variant,” said Ladi Moore, an epidemiologist. “The new vaccine that’s going to be coming out is targeting an Omicron variant.”

Researchers with Moderna report the latest COVID-19 booster appears to work against the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant.

”We don’t really know if it’s going to match EG5 exactly because it is based on the previous Omicron variant, so only time is going to tell, but all the arrows are pointing to yes that it will work,” said Moore.

Moore says as we enter respiratory illness season, you should stay current on your vaccines.

“If you have had the booster of the bivalent already, then you should probably be looking at waiting until the new vaccine comes out,” said Moore.

The Webster County Health Department says wastewater sampling helps track the variants in our area. Scott Allen with the Webster County Health Department says once the new vaccine comes out, it will be available through the county’s mobile unit.

