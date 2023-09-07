New Covid-19 vaccine coming to the Ozarks this fall

Vaccine maker “Moderna” just said the latest COVID booster appears to work against the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant
Vaccine maker “Moderna” just said the latest COVID booster appears to work against the BA.2.86...
Vaccine maker “Moderna” just said the latest COVID booster appears to work against the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant(kytv)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control reports COVID-19 numbers are spiking again across the country, including the Ozarks.

Missouri COVID-19 hospital admissions rose 16%. In Arkansas, they rose 31% in the last week.

The rise has many asking when the new vaccine will be available and whether it will protect against the latest variants. Webster County Health Department staff say the new vaccine will be here by the end of September. And it should cover the newest variant.

“What we are seeing across the United States circulating that is quickly taking over is EG5, an Omicron variant,” said Ladi Moore, an epidemiologist. “The new vaccine that’s going to be coming out is targeting an Omicron variant.”

Researchers with Moderna report the latest COVID-19 booster appears to work against the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant.

”We don’t really know if it’s going to match EG5 exactly because it is based on the previous Omicron variant, so only time is going to tell, but all the arrows are pointing to yes that it will work,” said Moore.

Moore says as we enter respiratory illness season, you should stay current on your vaccines.

“If you have had the booster of the bivalent already, then you should probably be looking at waiting until the new vaccine comes out,” said Moore.

The Webster County Health Department says wastewater sampling helps track the variants in our area. Scott Allen with the Webster County Health Department says once the new vaccine comes out, it will be available through the county’s mobile unit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A nice sunny day is forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool Nights, Warm Days
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

Latest News

An uprooted tree damages a home and a car in a Little Rock, Ark., neighborhood on Wednesday,...
Severe weather uproots trees, damages homes in Little Rock neighborhoods rebuilding from tornado
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the...
Arkansas blogger files suit seeking records related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Chiefs begin NFL title defense against Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium
The business owner at the center of an On Your Side Investigation has surrendered to authorities.
On Your Side: Business owner at center of investigation arrested