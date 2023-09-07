Severe weather uproots trees, damages homes in Little Rock neighborhoods rebuilding from tornado

An uprooted tree damages a home and a car in a Little Rock, Ark., neighborhood on Wednesday,...
An uprooted tree damages a home and a car in a Little Rock, Ark., neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, following a severe storm. The storm hit neighborhoods that a tornado tore through last spring, damaging some of the homes rebuilding from that tornado. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of Little Rock residents were without power Wednesday after a severe storm uprooted trees and damaged homes in neighborhoods rebuilding from a tornado that hit the state last spring.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the microburst storm, which the National Weather Service estimated included 70 to 80 mph winds. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 13,000 customers were without power from the storm.

Uprooted trees and damaged power lines were seen in parts of Little Rock that were hit by the storm, including neighborhoods where a tornado tore through on March 31. Wednesday’s storm also damaged some of the homes that were being rebuilt and repaired from the March tornado.

