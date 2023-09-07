Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the Ozarks; impacting Arrowhead Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the Ozarks.

The smoke is making the skies appear hazy. It may lead to unhealthy air quality conditions.

The smoke may also impact conditions at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The government rates the air quality there as unhealthy.

Check the air quality rate where you live by CLICKING HERE.

