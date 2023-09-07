SPONSORED The Place: Friends of the Library Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Library is hosting the Friends of the Library book sale happening September 13-17 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Proceeds raised go toward the Springfield-Greene County libraries.

For more information go to https://thelibrary.org/friends.

