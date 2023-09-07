Taste of the Ozarks: Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A sandwich with blueberries? Here’s the recipe.

Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis

Ingredients:

8 slices sourdough bread

16 slices Swiss cheese

12 oz sliced ham

16 oz blueberry preserves

Spread one ounce of blueberry preserves on one side of each slice of bread. Top with Swiss cheese. Add ham to four of the preserve and cheese bread slices and top with an additional slice of blueberry and Swiss cheese with the cheese all facing the inside of the sandwich.

Grill on a panini grill or pan until golden brown on each side and until cheese is melty. If you use a pan, butter the outside of the sandwich first.

