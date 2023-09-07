Taste of the Ozarks: Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A sandwich with blueberries? Here’s the recipe.

Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices sourdough bread
  • 16 slices Swiss cheese
  • 12 oz sliced ham
  • 16 oz blueberry preserves

Spread one ounce of blueberry preserves on one side of each slice of bread. Top with Swiss cheese. Add ham to four of the preserve and cheese bread slices and top with an additional slice of blueberry and Swiss cheese with the cheese all facing the inside of the sandwich.

Grill on a panini grill or pan until golden brown on each side and until cheese is melty. If you use a pan, butter the outside of the sandwich first.

