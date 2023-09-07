That old commercial quote “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” is no joke to senior citizens who do

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting in 1989 it was a popular TV commercial for a medical alert system in which 74 year-old Edith Fore became famous for uttering the iconic line, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”

It became a catch phrase and punch line for many circumstances over the years but what that line was originally about is no laughing matter.

In the latest data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 316,215 Missourians over the age of 65 reported falling during a 12-month period.

A visit to Springfield’s South Side Senior Center found that falls are a common topic of conversation.

“I ride the OATS bus to get here and if we don’t pick up somebody we’ll ask why they’re not coming and if they fell,” said Marietta Myers. “The next question is did they break anything. It just never occurs to you that one day you’ll be falling every day but now it’s just daily life for us. We even had a class on that here at the Senior Center...how to fall.”

“It’s on my mind at all times,” echoed Lois Davis. “I’ve fallen at least three times where it’s been bad. I had on flip-flops one time and stepped on some wet cement. Both my knees went in completely opposite directions and I ended up needing a knee replacement shortly after that. There was a period of about two years that I couldn’t walk. I’ve fallen and cracked my ribs so I have to slow down and think about what I’m doing. I’ve had to change my lifestyle. I don’t ride a bicycle anymore and there are no rugs in my home because I can’t afford to catch my toe on one.”

“I’ve had it happen quite a few times,” Meyers said of falling. “I’ve broken my wrists, shoulder and my arm. I fell day-before-yesterday because I didn’t realize my leg had fallen asleep. And it’s hard when you’re this age to come back from those injuries.”

“For quite some time falls have been the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal accidental injuries in those age 65-and-older,” said Jordanna McLeod, a Senior Program Specialist with DHSS. “In 2021 there were 740 Missourians who died due to a fall so it really is a big deal.”

Every 20 minutes an older adult dies from a fall in the U.S. and that’s why the DHSS is calling attention to the problem with Falls Prevention Awareness Month that includes online guidance to avoid the potentially dangerous stumbles.

“Falls are not a normal part of aging,” McLeod pointed out. “It is something that’s preventable.”

Among the tips:

Check your home for fall risks: Use this Use this falls prevention checklist to find ways to make your home safer as you age.

Stay physically active and focus on overall wellness: Do these simple Do these simple falls prevention exercises at home or find a fitness class at your local area agency on aging. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet, and getting quality sleep can all improve your overall wellness and decrease your risk of falling.

Get an annual fall screening: The CDC recommends that all adults over the age of 65 get an annual fall screening. If you have additional symptoms, such as dizziness or light-headedness, you may need a fall screening earlier.

Get regular medical checks: Changes in vision, hearing and foot stability may cause you to fall. Ask your medical provider how often you should have your vision and hearing checked. If you receive new eyewear or hearing aids, take time to get used to them. If you are noticing changes in your foot strength or the way you walk, talk to your medical provider about these changes.

Tell your medical provider if you have fallen: A fall can alert your medical provider to a possible problem and help them provide you with ways to prevent future accidents. These steps may include things like changing medication, or seeing a physical or occupational therapist.

Certainly clearing your house of fall risks is among the most important things you can do. And make sure you go through all your rooms from the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom to your living room.

“Doing things like removing throw rugs or putting them down with double-sided tape,” McLeod gave as an example. “Or moving cords and clutter out of the way especially on stairs.”

Remaining physically active is also a key as walking is a great way to get in some cardio.

“Also doing physical activity that’s going to focus on mobility and strength training.,” McLeod suggested. “Many of the Area Agencies on Aging, MU Extension Offices and other community organizations offer exercise programs that can help older adults improve and maintain mobility and keep them independent in their homes as well as prevent falls.”

Also make sure you tell your doctor if you have fallen or have light-headedness or vertigo.

“If you have a medication that’s causing dizziness or you’re having hearing trouble, vision trouble or foot pain, that can all lead to increased risk of falls,” McLeod said. “So a doctor or other medical provider really is a great resource.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.