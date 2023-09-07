Vineyard Market has unique dinner for Chiefs opener

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Chiefs open their season Thursday in Primetime. It’s a game you can watch on KY3.

With a 7:20 start, a lot of restaurants will have some dinner specials just in time for the game.

The Vineyard Market in Ozark is one of them and it has quite a unique menu: a four-course, gourmet stadium foods dinner.

Guests can sit back and watch the Chiefs on all of the TVs with the sound up. The first serving is whole lump lobster dogs. The second is a Philly cheese steak grilled hot pocket. Third, you’ll have brisket nachos with candied jalapenos. And for dessert, s’mores dip.

Also, a wine pairing comes with all of the courses and guests receive a free, commemorative Super Bowl Champion bottle of wine with their ticket as well.

”First of all, I love wine. It’s the Lord’s first miracle,” Vineyard Market owner Heather Davis said. “It’s the coolest thing on earth. But number two, it’s our home team like we, you know, we’re doing so well. It’s been really fun to kind of meld the two together. You wouldn’t typically picture opening game night with wine. So we’re going to try something different.”

Happy Hour starts at six. Seating is limited, so you should call for a reservation at (417) 882-0399. The price is $75 per person.

If you can’t make it out for the meal, the Vineyard Market is also selling those limited edition Super Bowl Champion bottles of wine individually

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.