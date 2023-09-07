Widow remembers fallen Greene County deputy on five year anniversary of his death

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday marks five years since Greene Co. Sheriff Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts, 36, died on a flooded roadway north of Fair Grove.

The fast-rising water in the Fair Grove area swept his car off the roadway at a low-water crossing on nearby Cabin Creek Road off State Highway AA. Deputy Roberts had returned to service after a 911 call when the car was swept off the road. Searchers found his body a short time later, inside his patrol car, about 100 feet off the roadway.

Deputy Roberts’ wife, Kim Roberts, said her late husband will be remembered fondly.

“He was just an incredible human. He was a helper. He was always looking for a way to help, and that led him into law enforcement,” Roberts said. “As soon as he went into law enforcement and got through the Drury Academy, and got his first job at Willard Police Department. You could tell that passion was fulfilled.”

She said she couldn’t believe it when she found out about the accident and got the call.

“It was pretty quickly after I got off the phone with him actually that I had gotten that first phone call from a friend who said they weren’t able to reach him on the radio,” Roberts said. “I was in denial at that moment.”

She also said she’s found peace since the incident and loves to think back on memories of him.

“He was someone who cared about his community, someone who cared about the people around him, and wanted to make a difference in this world.”

Roberts said she volunteers at the sheriff’s office a lot and said they are very supportive of her family. She said the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office has greatly supported her family and even walks their daughter Lydia to school on the first day.

