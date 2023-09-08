Anderson, Mo. man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the January 6 Capitol breach

ANDERSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Anderson has been arrested for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Chancelor Nathan Taylor was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement.

On January 6, a line of police officers were standing guard on the the Upper West Terrace area outside of the Capitol building and had formed a line across a staircase where a large crowd had formed.

The DOJ says multiple rioters in this crowd, including Taylor, rushed at the officers, using their bodies to physically push into the officers’ shields. Taylor ran toward the officers, barreling into the police line with his shoulder and hitting one officer’s shield.

The DOJ says other officers pushed Taylor backward, causing him to fall, but he regained his footing and continued to actively resist the officers. The officers then sprayed Taylor with OC spray.

According to a news release, Taylor then retreated down the stairs, turned to the officers, and shouted, “I hope you all f****** die!”

According to court documents, video footage shows Taylor wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with “Stop the Steal” printed on the back.

Taylor was arrested on September 7 in Missouri and has made his initial court appearance.

The DOJ says Taylor is also charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do, knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

