Annual Japanese Fall Festival returns to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Sister Cities Association is hosting its annual Japanese Fall Festival to showcase Japanese culture right here in the Ozarks.

This family-friendly event is sure to have something for everyone. There will be culturally significant shows, including dancing, magic, and the main event, sumo wrestlers.

There will also be loads of arts and crafts, food, and vendors, including Bonsai vendors for families to enjoy. At night, there will be a candlelit walk, and you can even purchase lanterns to release on the water.

Lisa Bakerink, executive director for Springfield Sister Cities, says this is a great way to showcase Japanese culture right here at home.

“I think Springfield is really fortunate to have a sister cities program, and an entity that provides opportunities to not only find out about culture, break down cultural barriers, but also meet people from other countries and develop friendships with them,” said Bakerink.

Springfield has two sister cities, one of them being Isesaki, Japan, and this festival is all about honoring their culture.

They’ve been Springfield’s sister city for nearly 40 years, and the organization exists to break down cultural barriers and educate people on other places around the world.

There will even be community members from Isesaki at the festival to talk with the local community and share culture with them.

Bakerink hopes everyone is able to have a great time at this event.

“I hope they walk away with a really good feeling that they had a really great time and a beautiful park and that they really appreciate culture and appreciate the Japanese culture as well,” said Bakerink.

The festival runs from Friday, September 8 through Sunday the 10th. It costs $9 to get in on Friday or $14 on Saturday. It runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It all takes place at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield.

