Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders announced she has called a special session of the legislature beginning on Monday. Governor Sanders announced the move on Friday.
She asked lawmakers to address tax cuts, changes to the state’s Freedom of Information laws, and restrictions on mandates and other rules tied to the COVID-19 response.
The session should last through Wednesday.
