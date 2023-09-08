CATCH-A-CROOK: Help ID a woman using stolen credit cards at Springfield gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

August 15, 2023 Kum & Go 620 N. National (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a woman in a stealing and fraud investigation. They released security video from a Springfield gas station where the woman used stolen credit cards.

The first crime happened during the overnight hours of August 15 in the 5700 block of South Foxboro Trail. The neighborhood is near Highway 65, just north of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. The victim told deputies someone had stolen nearly $2,000 in items from her unlocked vehicle. The items included an HP laptop from a school district, weightlifting equipment and several credit and debit cards.

The thief then used the victim’s credit cards at Springfield gas stations and a McDonald’s. Surveillance video from the Kum n Go at Chestnut Expressway and N. National shows a silver, older model Cadillac pull up in the early morning hours of August 15. Detectives believe the driver is a man.

The passenger, a woman, walks into the convenience store and buys cigarettes and a candy bar with one of the stolen credit cards. Investigators believe the woman is in her mid 20′s to early 30′s. She has several tattoos on her arms and legs.

The victim’s cards were then used at a nearby McDonald’s, and two other gas stations. However two of the transactions were blocked. The thieves had tried make more than $300 in purchases.

If you recognize the woman or vehicle, or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

