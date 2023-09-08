CoxHealth to open new Harrison, Ark. clinic in September

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced Friday that it will open its new Harrison, Arkansas clinic on Monday, September 11.

According to a news release, the clinic will house three providers, all of whom are originally from northwest Arkansas: Dr. Evan Branscum, Dr. Heather Bridges, and Kelsey Gregory, FNP.

The care provided at the clinic ranges from comprehensive primary care, minor and acute illness or injury care, immunizations, management of chronic health conditions, sports physicals, preventative screenings, and minor procedures.

The clinic will be on the second floor of a building shared with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, located at Medical Plaza at 1401 Highway 62 65 North in Harrison, Arkansas.

“CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center have worked really hard on this building and have done a really good job. The inside of it is beautiful,” says Dr. Branscum.

Patients can make an appointment at the new Harrison clinic by calling 417-269-INFO, or online.

