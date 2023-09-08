CoxHealth to open new Harrison, Ark. clinic in September

CoxHealth Harrison, Ark. Clinic. Courtesy: CoxHealth
CoxHealth Harrison, Ark. Clinic. Courtesy: CoxHealth(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced Friday that it will open its new Harrison, Arkansas clinic on Monday, September 11.

According to a news release, the clinic will house three providers, all of whom are originally from northwest Arkansas: Dr. Evan Branscum, Dr. Heather Bridges, and Kelsey Gregory, FNP.

The care provided at the clinic ranges from comprehensive primary care, minor and acute illness or injury care, immunizations, management of chronic health conditions, sports physicals, preventative screenings, and minor procedures.

The clinic will be on the second floor of a building shared with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, located at Medical Plaza at 1401 Highway 62 65 North in Harrison, Arkansas.

“CoxHealth and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center have worked really hard on this building and have done a really good job. The inside of it is beautiful,” says Dr. Branscum.

Patients can make an appointment at the new Harrison clinic by calling 417-269-INFO, or online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Ian McCarthy/Missouri Highway Patrol
Judge sentences man in shooting death of Clinton, Mo., officer in 2017
Photo Courtesy: Missouri S&T
Missouri S&T earns college value distinction
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday