CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quick go at rain this morning before a nice weekend
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
Fall-like temperatures arriving soon
Fall-like temperatures arriving soon
A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
KY3 Digital Desk: Labor shortages impacting the county services, hotel industry
KY3's Steve Grant discusses the labor shortage in the Ozarks with Springfield Daily Citizen...
KY3 Digital Desk: Labor shortages impacting the county services, hotel industry