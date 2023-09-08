Fire damages a train engine near Rogersville, Mo.

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The engine of a freight train caught fire just after 7:00 Friday morning. The train came to a stop near Farm Road 243 northwest of town.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire. The other cars of the train were not damaged.

No one was hurt.

