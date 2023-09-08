Judge sentences man in shooting death of Clinton, Mo., officer in 2017

Ian McCarthy/Missouri Highway Patrol
Ian McCarthy/Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3/AP) - A judge sentenced a man for killing a Clinton, Mo., police officer Garry Lee Michael during a traffic stop in 2017.

Ian Mcarthy, 45, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury earlier this summer became deadlocked between life in prison without parole and the death penalty.

The jury in June found McCarthy guilty of first-degree murder. During the trial, jurors heard the 911 dispatch audio testimony from the officers who found Michael critically injured and details from his autopsy report. The judge excused one juror from jury duty after social media posts about the trial were posted online.

Officer Michael attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy. After McCarthy shot Michael, his SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned. McCarthy’s cell phone was found near the totaled vehicle, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him. Neighbors reported seeing a man run from the vehicle, and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the SUV driver.

McCarthy was taken into custody after a tense manhunt that lasted nearly two days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Missouri S&T
Missouri S&T earns college distinction
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders called a special session for Monday.
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks