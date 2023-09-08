Judge sentences man in shooting death of Clinton, Mo., officer in 2017

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3/AP) - A judge sentenced a man for killing a Clinton, Mo., police officer Garry Lee Michael during a traffic stop in 2017.

Ian Mcarthy, 45, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury earlier this summer became deadlocked between life in prison without parole and the death penalty.

The jury in June found McCarthy guilty of first-degree murder. During the trial, jurors heard the 911 dispatch audio testimony from the officers who found Michael critically injured and details from his autopsy report. The judge excused one juror from jury duty after social media posts about the trial were posted online.

Officer Michael attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy. After McCarthy shot Michael, his SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned. McCarthy’s cell phone was found near the totaled vehicle, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him. Neighbors reported seeing a man run from the vehicle, and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the SUV driver.

McCarthy was taken into custody after a tense manhunt that lasted nearly two days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.