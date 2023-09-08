Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway

Kensington Park Apartments
Kensington Park Apartments(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after a domestic incident at the Kensington Park Apartments Friday late afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex after hearing that a man was inside an apartment with a gun and threatened the victim with it.

Officers then cleared the surrounding apartments. Around 6 p.m., officers made contact with the man, and he came out voluntarily.

He was arrested, and officers say there were no injuries or shots fired during the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor

Latest News

Kickapoo HS community remembers teacher/coach
Kickapoo High School community remembers teacher and cheer coach who died unexpectedly this week
As Weaver Road opens after being closed longer than expected, Plainview Road is set to close...
Weaver Road open, Plainview Road to close as Kansas Expressway Phase 1 extension moves towards mid-December opening
Kickapoo HS community remembers teacher/coach
Kickapoo High School community remembers teacher and cheer coach who died unexpectedly
Missouri continues to struggle when finding teachers to lead classrooms but that’s only part of...
Missouri education leaders continue teacher recruitment efforts amid shortfall