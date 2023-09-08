Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after a domestic incident at the Kensington Park Apartments Friday late afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex after hearing that a man was inside an apartment with a gun and threatened the victim with it.

Officers then cleared the surrounding apartments. Around 6 p.m., officers made contact with the man, and he came out voluntarily.

He was arrested, and officers say there were no injuries or shots fired during the incident.

