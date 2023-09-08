Missouri hunters, anglers to soon pay more for permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missourians will soon pay more to hunt, fish, and trap animals in the state.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved price increases for permits this week. Most hunting and fishing permit prices will increase $1 starting Feb. 29, 2024.

The state said the new permit price of $18 compares to an average price of $54 in states surrounding Missouri.

Not all permit prices will increase. Based on public comments and other feedback received, MDC will not raise permit prices for resident and nonresident Daily Fishing Permits, annual Trout Permits, and resident and nonresident Fur Dealer’s Permits.

Some of the new permit prices starting in 2024 will be:

The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit will go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47.

The price of a resident small game hunting permit will go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57.

The price of a resident trapping permit will go from$10 to $11. The average price for surrounding states is $29.38.

The price of a resident spring turkey permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69.

The price of a resident firearm deer permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06.

The price of a resident antlerless deer permit will go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.

The price of a youth resident antlerless deer permit will go from $3.50 to $3.75. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.

The price of the daily trout tag will go from $4 to $5 for adults and stay at $3 for youth. The Commission also rescinded the ‘$5 for 5 trout pilot’ at Maramec Spring Park based on public input. At all trout parks the daily limit is four trout with a statewide possession limit of eight trout.

Those under 16 and 65 years of age and older remain exempt from small-game hunting permits and annual fishing permit requirements. Daily trout tags and an annual trout permit are still required.

The extra money will be used to keep up with rising costs used to manage more than 1,000 conservation sites, nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, and other facilities across the state.

This is the first price increase in 20 years for most permits in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

