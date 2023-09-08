Missouri S&T earns college distinction

Photo Courtesy: Missouri S&T
Photo Courtesy: Missouri S&T(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri college is named as one of the best values in the country according to a new ranking.

SmartAsset named Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., the sixth best value when it comes to getting a higher education.

The national ranking compared schools based on financial issues such as tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, scholarships, and best-starting salary after graduation. SmartAsset gave each school an overall ranking from 1 to 100, with the higher number being a better value or return on investment.

With an average tuition of just over $11,000, Missouri S&T has one of the lowest tuition rates of any university on SmartAsset’s list. The average overall cost of living for students is $15,340, which includes costs for things like books, supplies, room and board, and transportation.

Missouri S&T also gives an average scholarship and grant of $10,668.

Students graduating from the university are hired at jobs starting with a median salary of $72,600.

The only schools SmartAsset considered a better value than Missouri S&T are:

  • California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, Calif.
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
  • Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.
  • Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Webb Institute, Glen Cove, NY

Other colleges and universities in Missouri also made the overall list.

Missouri

  • Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla
  • 92.94 College Education Value Score
  • Washington University, St. Louis
  • 65.35 College Education Value Score
  • Truman State University, Kirksville
  • 61.32 College Education Value Score
  • Northwest Missouri State, Maryville
  • University 61.08 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia
  • 60.63 College Education Value Score
  • College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout
  • 57.52 College Education Value Score
  • University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg
  • 56.94 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City
  • 53.31 College Education Value Score
  • University of Missouri-St Louis, St. Louis
  • 53.03 College Education Value Score
  • Lindenwood University, Saint Charles
  • 52.31 College Education Value Score

SmartAsset is a personal finance website. The full ranking and methodology can be found on the company’s website at SmartAsset.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders called a special session for Monday.
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon