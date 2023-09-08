Missouri S&T earns college distinction

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri college is named as one of the best values in the country according to a new ranking.

SmartAsset named Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., the sixth best value when it comes to getting a higher education.

The national ranking compared schools based on financial issues such as tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, scholarships, and best-starting salary after graduation. SmartAsset gave each school an overall ranking from 1 to 100, with the higher number being a better value or return on investment.

With an average tuition of just over $11,000, Missouri S&T has one of the lowest tuition rates of any university on SmartAsset’s list. The average overall cost of living for students is $15,340, which includes costs for things like books, supplies, room and board, and transportation.

Missouri S&T also gives an average scholarship and grant of $10,668.

Students graduating from the university are hired at jobs starting with a median salary of $72,600.

The only schools SmartAsset considered a better value than Missouri S&T are:

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, Calif.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.



Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Atlanta, Ga.



Webb Institute, Glen Cove, NY



Other colleges and universities in Missouri also made the overall list.

Missouri

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla

92.94 College Education Value Score



Washington University, St. Louis

65.35 College Education Value Score



Truman State University, Kirksville

61.32 College Education Value Score



Northwest Missouri State, Maryville

University 61.08 College Education Value Score



University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia

60.63 College Education Value Score



College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout

57.52 College Education Value Score



University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg

56.94 College Education Value Score



University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City

53.31 College Education Value Score



University of Missouri-St Louis, St. Louis

53.03 College Education Value Score



Lindenwood University, Saint Charles

52.31 College Education Value Score



SmartAsset is a personal finance website. The full ranking and methodology can be found on the company’s website at SmartAsset.com.

