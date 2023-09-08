Missouri S&T earns college distinction
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri college is named as one of the best values in the country according to a new ranking.
SmartAsset named Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., the sixth best value when it comes to getting a higher education.
The national ranking compared schools based on financial issues such as tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, scholarships, and best-starting salary after graduation. SmartAsset gave each school an overall ranking from 1 to 100, with the higher number being a better value or return on investment.
With an average tuition of just over $11,000, Missouri S&T has one of the lowest tuition rates of any university on SmartAsset’s list. The average overall cost of living for students is $15,340, which includes costs for things like books, supplies, room and board, and transportation.
Missouri S&T also gives an average scholarship and grant of $10,668.
Students graduating from the university are hired at jobs starting with a median salary of $72,600.
The only schools SmartAsset considered a better value than Missouri S&T are:
- California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, Calif.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
- Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.
- Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Atlanta, Ga.
- Webb Institute, Glen Cove, NY
Other colleges and universities in Missouri also made the overall list.
Missouri
- Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla
- 92.94 College Education Value Score
- Washington University, St. Louis
- 65.35 College Education Value Score
- Truman State University, Kirksville
- 61.32 College Education Value Score
- Northwest Missouri State, Maryville
- University 61.08 College Education Value Score
- University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia
- 60.63 College Education Value Score
- College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout
- 57.52 College Education Value Score
- University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg
- 56.94 College Education Value Score
- University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City
- 53.31 College Education Value Score
- University of Missouri-St Louis, St. Louis
- 53.03 College Education Value Score
- Lindenwood University, Saint Charles
- 52.31 College Education Value Score
SmartAsset is a personal finance website. The full ranking and methodology can be found on the company’s website at SmartAsset.com.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.