Missouri State University enrollment sets new record for incoming class size

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University set a new record for its incoming class size and first-time college student enrollment of 18%.

It comes after the university made changes to make it more affordable for more people.

“All my classes are completely full,” said Paige Sherer, a freshman. ”I’m going to GDP class, which is all first-generation students that are going into health care like myself, and all the chairs are filled.”

Paige Sherer is a freshman who says her class sizes match the data.

University President Clif Smart says the University of Missouri increased its tuition as the new award programs are rolling out.

”We are now even more less expensive than we were compared to our main competitor, and I think that’s been a big driver,” said Smart.

Smart says the new Missouri State Access Program is a significant factor that allows students eligible for Pell Grants to come to the university at no cost.

”The good thing is they bring their Pell money with them, and they bring state money with them,” said Smart. “We then finish out the last dollar to make sure that they’re not paying tuition and fees.”

Other colleges around the Ozarks are also seeing new numbers, with a 5% increase at OTC and slightly more than 400 students coming to Drury’s campus.

”When you think about Missouri State, Evangel, Drury, OTC, it’s the second biggest sector of our economy after healthcare,” said Smart. “It’s really important that our universities and the community college are successful because lots of people benefit from that.”

For Missouri State University’s Pell Grant policy, click HERE.

