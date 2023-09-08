Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, causing dozens of people to flee to the ocean to escape the flames, destroying more than 2,000 structures and doing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

So far, Maui police have released the names of 55 of the dead. Of these, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s. There was one listed victim under the age of 10.

The governor also said that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Sunny pleasant weather is forecast Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wonderful Weekend Weather
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Missouri continues to struggle when finding teachers to lead classrooms but that’s only part of...
Missouri education leaders continue teacher recruitment efforts amid shortfall
KY3's Joe McLean reports.
Missouri education leaders continue teacher recruitment efforts amid shortfall
Sunflowers at Miller Farm Park in Willard
Sunflower field in Willard opens for fall 2023 season
As we close the book on summer, fall flowers are beginning to bloom. One of the best places to...
Sunflower field in Willard opens for fall 2023 season
Rescue organization is assisting Osage Beach, Mo., couple with dozens of cats.
Ozarks Pet Rescue helping couple in Osage Beach with dozens of cats