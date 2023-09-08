Ozarks Life: Comforts of home at ‘The Home of the Chiefs’

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - There was quite a sight in Ozark this week.

“Hundreds of people come and tailgate with us,” Chris White said about his new tailgating trailer. “Welcome anybody, any team, just to just to have a fun time at Arrowhead.”

The Nixa native had a quick pitstop at Vineyard Market on his way from Arkansas to Arrowhead. This year, he’s breaking in his new, 24-foot-long tailgating trailer.

“I had to retire the old one just because we needed to go bigger and better for this year,” White said.

This one offers 10 more feet of tailgating fun. It’s so big in fact, he needs a bus pass to get this monster into the Arrowhead parking lot.

“It all started because my wife was at the 2019 playoff game when it was minus four degrees,” White said. “And she said, ‘Sure would be nice to have a heated bathroom.’”

And other than that bathroom, tailgaters also need a charging station for their phones, and a TV to watch the early games. Chris is bringing all the comforts of home to ‘The Home of the Chiefs.’

“We’ve got a smoker, a Blackstone grill, a refrigerator of course, two bathrooms, and then a full sound system,” Chris said.

Uh, wait... Two bathrooms?

“We started developing a line last year,” Chris said, “which (my wife) didn’t like so we have the extra bathroom.”

Chris started constructing this terrific trailer back in May. This weekend warrior manufactured everything except the exterior wrap that he designed.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan my entire life so we’ve been waiting on this (historic run) forever,” Chris said. “So to be able to experience these years is what we’ve been waiting on.”

And to make the most of this stretch of Chiefs’ greatness, Chris is ready to take his creation on the road.

“If I get tickets to the Super Bowl, I will go to Vegas,” Chris said. “We are pulling it to Lambeau Field (in Green Bay) in December.”

If you want to find Chris at the next Arrowhead game, just head to Lot F and you can’t miss the tailgate trailer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.