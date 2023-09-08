Ozarks Pet Rescue helping couple in Osage Beach with dozens of cats

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A couple in Osage Beach has been pleading for a while now, for help to deal with dozens of cats on their property, and finally, a rescue organization hours away stepped up.

Tanya Meeks works for Ozarks Pet Rescue in Howell County. A couple of weeks ago, she got a call from a concerned neighbor, who lives in Osage Beach.

”They weren’t sure what was going on, they just knew that there was a senior couple living there and that there was a bunch of cats being hit in the roads, and kittens outside the property,” said Meeks.

A note was left, and then Tanya decided to take a drive, nearly two hours.

”They got the note. If they wanted our help, they would call us and then slam the door in our faces. Within like 45 minutes of me leaving the house, I get a call from the wife saying that she was trying to spay some kittens and she is populations just getting out of control there,” said Meeks.

She says several cats were dumped there about two years ago and eventually started reproducing.

”She informed me at that time, there were 85 adult cats. At that time we were we talked to them about getting a spay-neuter done on all 85 of them. We found out that none of them have been vetted either. So no vaccines, no shots, no rabies, no de-wormer,” said Meeks.

The rescue organization is working to help the couple safely take care of the kittens, but it’s going to be an expensive effort.

”$75 will cover one spay, rabies, and vaccines,” said Meeks.

The organization is now asking for help to fund their rescue effort and help the property owners get the situation under control.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

