Pawpaw season happening now in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s largest wild fruit is in season.

You can find pawpaws across the state. It usually grows along river bottoms or in moist, shady areas. The fruits are three to five inches long and turn from green to yellow as they ripen.

Pawpaws taste sweet. Looking for pawpaws can be a bit of a treasure hunt, with some people comparing it to a fall version of Morel mushroom hunting. The Missouri Department of Conservation says if you find the fruit, you’re free to pick them and take them home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.