Springfield poet named Missouri’s Poet Laureate visits school named after him

David Harrison sits down for an interview inside the library of the school named after him - Harrison Elementary.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Parson named David Harrison as the state’s Poet Laureate in July. To celebrate, Harrison will visit the Springfield elementary school named after him.

Harrison will visit the David Harrison Elementary School on Friday. He plans to read some of his books to students while there.

David Harrison is a lifelong Springfield resident. He has authored more than 100 books, selling millions of copies. Harrison said he mainly writes children’s books and books for teachers. Harrison said writing for children is extremely important since it’s a developmental time in their lives.

“We have to be careful that we get it right. The responsibility of a writer for children is quite different from a writer for adults. Adults have choices - they can put the book down if they don’t like it and not buy that book,” Harrison said. “If you buy books for kids, they don’t have a choice most of the time. If you get it wrong, and it’s a non-fiction book, and you get the facts wrong, they think it’s right because you told them it was.”

Harrison said as far as he knows, he’s the first children’s poet from this state to receive the prestigious title. He said he writes every day without fail.

“I write seven hours a day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Harrison said. “I was working this morning, then broke to come interview at Harrison Elementary, then I’ll go back and resume where I left off.”

Harrison will serve in the position for two years. He will travel to various schools to talk to students about poetry and answer any questions they may have.

Harrison also said he will read his “Missouri poem” on September 25 at Drury University for the 150th anniversary. Harrison said this will be the first time he gets to read one of his pieces aloud in public.

