Sunflower field in Willard opens for fall 2023 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we close the book on summer, fall flowers are beginning to bloom.

One of the best places to enjoy those autumn colors is at the Miller Farm Park in Willard.

This two-acre field is packed with sunflowers, and park administrators say they’ve been planting the flowers for several years. The inspiration for the field came after they saw how much people loved the sunflowers in a local farmer’s field.

Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks

Assistant Park Director Samantha Guinn says it’s easy to see why people love these blooms so much.

“They’re so bright and cherry. They’re a wonderful fall flower. Everybody loves a giant pile of flowers. We’ve got a giant mound over here for picture-taking covered in Zinnias. It’s gotten a whole bunch of attention the past month,” said Guinn.

It’s free to visit the sunflower field anytime during the park’s normal hours. If you’d like to take some color home, park workers are hosting several pick-your-own events. The first is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with prices starting at two dollars for a single stem.

Click here for more information on pricing or other sunflower-themed activities at Miller Farm Park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.