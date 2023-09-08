Sunflower field in Willard opens for fall 2023 season

Sunflowers at Miller Farm Park in Willard
Sunflowers at Miller Farm Park in Willard(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we close the book on summer, fall flowers are beginning to bloom.

One of the best places to enjoy those autumn colors is at the Miller Farm Park in Willard.

This two-acre field is packed with sunflowers, and park administrators say they’ve been planting the flowers for several years. The inspiration for the field came after they saw how much people loved the sunflowers in a local farmer’s field.

Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks

Assistant Park Director Samantha Guinn says it’s easy to see why people love these blooms so much.

“They’re so bright and cherry. They’re a wonderful fall flower. Everybody loves a giant pile of flowers. We’ve got a giant mound over here for picture-taking covered in Zinnias. It’s gotten a whole bunch of attention the past month,” said Guinn.

It’s free to visit the sunflower field anytime during the park’s normal hours. If you’d like to take some color home, park workers are hosting several pick-your-own events. The first is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with prices starting at two dollars for a single stem.

Click here for more information on pricing or other sunflower-themed activities at Miller Farm Park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wonderful Weekend Weather
Missouri’s largest wild fruit is in season.
Pawpaw season happening now in the Ozarks
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation
Pawpaw season happening now in the Ozarks
As the temperatures turn cooler, it’s time to watch out for copperheads.
WATCH YOUR FEET: Baby copperhead season begins in the Ozarks