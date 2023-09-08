Tree branches drop utility lines at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities crews are working to restore power after lines fell at a busy Springfield intersection.

A large branch knocked down the power lines near Sunshine and Jefferson around 7:30 a.m. The power lines dropped into one traffic lane, impacting the morning drive on Sunshine Street.

The incident led to scattered scattered outages in the area.

