Tree branches drop utility lines at busy Springfield intersection

The power lines dropped into one traffic lane, impacting the morning drive on Sunshine Street.
The power lines dropped into one traffic lane, impacting the morning drive on Sunshine Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities crews are working to restore power after lines fell at a busy Springfield intersection.

A large branch knocked down the power lines near Sunshine and Jefferson around 7:30 a.m. The power lines dropped into one traffic lane, impacting the morning drive on Sunshine Street.

The incident led to scattered scattered outages in the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

