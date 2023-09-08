WATCH YOUR FEET: Baby copperhead season begins in the Ozarks

(WBRC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures turn cooler, it’s time to watch out for copperheads.

Wildlife experts say the snakes are generally nocturnal, but cooler nights push them to be more active during the warmer daylight hours. Copperheads also give birth to their young in late summer to early fall.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents say there’s no need to panic if you encounter the venomous snake.

“Either walk around it or give it an escape route, and chances are it will go on,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “If you do have one around your house, try to get it out if you can and then figure out how it got in. Block up that crack. Block up that hole so that it can’t get in again. Chances are that snake is going to move on.”

Wildlife experts say the snakes won’t ambush you. They’re more afraid of you than you are of them.

