Bill Eigel officially announces run for Missouri governor

bill eigel
bill eigel
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel officially announced he is running for governor Friday.

The senator has been in the exploratory phase of his campaign until Friday. He made the announcement at Smartt Field in St. Charles.

So far, there are four Republicans running for governor in 2024. Current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Army veteran and National Guardsman Chris Wright, and Eigel.

The only Democrat in the race is State Rep. Crystal Quade, who announced her run this summer. She is currently the Missouri House minority leader.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Melissa Coupland
Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game
August 15, 2023 Kum & Go 620 N. National
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman uses stolen credit cards to buy smokes, a candy bar and fast food in Springfield

Latest News

Fatal crash generic.
Licking, Mo. man killed in single-car crash near Salem
Police lights
Multi-county pursuit ends in Springfield; suspect arrested
Freeway Ministries is hosting walk in Springfield as part of the Save Our City Revival
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Freeway Ministries is hosting walk in Springfield as part of the Save Our City Revival
Cooling down into next week