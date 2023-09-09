Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools

Chadwick Mo. (KY3) - A woman who worked as a security guard in a Christian County school is under arrest Friday.

Montana Coupland from Springfield is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She also worked for Task-9 security.

The Chadwick School District hired the company, and her day ended with an on-the-job arrest at the school.

“We got a call from the prosecutor’s office who gave us information that a warrant had been issued on someone that they believe was working at Chadwick school as a security officer,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. “She had an active filing warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, and it was issued by the courts on the fifth of this month.”

We reached out to the Chadwick School District, and it sent us this statement:

“The Chadwick School District has a contract with Task 9 to provide security for the District. Before any agent employed by Task 9 is permitted to set foot on campus, a thorough background check is completed. Today, Christian County deputies escorted a Task 9 security agent out of our school building. We were not notified beforehand that this was going to occur. We were not given any information about why this occurred while deputies were present on campus, and have not been given any information since that time. No incident occurred on campus, within our school building, or involving our staff members or students.”

-Superintendent Michael Wallace

Cole says his deputies used to be assigned to Chadwick schools as resource officers but no longer do because the school said the contract cost too much.

We reached out to the owners of Task-9 multiple times, asking for an interview. At this point, they haven’t agreed to meet us. We also sent a text message asking for a statement, and so far, they haven’t responded.

