The decades-long work to bring a Seligman, Mo., man’s remains home

SELIGMAN, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Military will bury a World War II Aviator on Monday, September 11.

Japanese anti-aircraft fire took down a plane 79 years ago this week. One of those who died is Seligman, Missouri-born Wilbur Mitts.

Wilbur’s great-niece, Tasha Dekker, has a treasure trove of letters he sent home to his family. And of all the things that make up a person, their words can give us an insight into their wants, needs, and soul. The letters are the way an entire generation of a family knows Wilbur.

“He’s been waiting for these cookies, in most of the letters, he’s been waiting for these cookies that his, I guess, his mother promised,” notes Dekker.

As Wilbur Mitts took off from the U.S.S Enterprise in September of 1944, he’d just written home, pining for one of life’s simple comforts. The last mission for the Mitts and the other two on the bomber crew targeted Japanese troops before the land invasion of the western Pacific Island of Palau.

“I was surrounded by his pictures,” recalled Wilbur’s niece, Diana Ward. “I’ve always felt like there is a missing spot and wondered how it would have been different if there would have been maybe a little more happiness in the family, especially for my father and my uncle.”

Through passed-down stories, letters, and research, the family knows Wilbur became quite the boxer. He earned the nickname “Windmill Mitts.” The family told us he even earned a boxing title.

“He had, like, won that gold welterweight Golden Globe championship the year before he went into the service,” says Ward.

The military looked for the Avenger’s crash site in 1946 and 1947 but didn’t find it. Years later, the group, now known as Project Recover, using autonomous underwater vehicles, scoured the area. After multiple missions, they found the cockpit.

“I like to say that every case is a puzzle,” explained Project Recover Historian Dr. Colin Colbourn. “And we start putting piece by piece together. And then you can’t finish that puzzle until everyone comes home. And so, finding the aircraft itself, especially the crew compartment. It was a huge day.”

“So he’s coming home to be with his family. Finally, after all these years, we’ve missed him. But the other joy has been learning so much more about him,” reflected Ward.

And.., you might say that horrible crash decades later connected two souls. The two women sharing stories about Wilbur from two sides of the family didn’t know each other until recently.

“She found my daughter on Ancestry just before we got the news,” says Ward. “I’m so so grateful for this, and to everyone that made it possible. And it’s brought so much to our family join us together.”

“I’m glad I’m a part of all this to bring him home,” says Dekker. “It’s bittersweet. We’re meeting family members like Diana, whom I’ve never met, and a lot of things are happening.”

So, while Wilbur’s family gathers to say goodbye, they’ll also say hello.

“I’ve just expressed repeatedly, and we’ll continue to do so, our great gratitude for this wonderful gift that we never expected to have,” says Ward. “And it’s just brought us so much joy and so much, much more knowledge about our uncle.”

While Wilbur spent his early years in Seligman, Missouri, he moved with his family during grade school. They settled in California, where his remains will be buried.

