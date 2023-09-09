FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Calm & warm Sunday before rain chances return

Good Saturday evening, everybody. Our second Saturday of September turned out to be a great one with mostly sunny skies through the day taking us from the 50s this morning back into the lower 80s this afternoon. We can thank an area of high pressure near the Saint Louis area for keeping us quiet and comfortable today. While it will do the same for Sunday, it won’t be long before this high pressure buckles down and allows our next cold front to change our weather up early next week.

After a quiet evening and quiet start to Sunday morning under mostly clear skies, we will start to see partly sunny skies build in through the afternoon ahead. Even with that, we will stay dry to wrap up the weekend on your Sunday.

As our cold front starts coming in from the northwest, mostly cloudy skies will take over by Monday morning and last through the day. Not only that, but more moisture ahead of the incoming front will start to bring in scattered showers just before the morning drive. Those off and on scattered rain chances will then continue for much of the area throughout the day.

This cold front and the upper-level wave with it will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon. Once we go deeper into the day, the rain will move on with skies turning partly sunny by late afternoon.

Wednesday looks like a dry day with partly sunny skies across the Ozarks. We’ll enjoy that break in the action as we watch another upper-level wave develop out over Colorado and Kansas.

That wave will then work through the area for Thursday and Friday of next week. That will keep skies mostly cloudy for both days and keep scattered rain chances in the forecast as well. Once this system clears out early Friday evening, the rest of next weekend looks dry.

Given the rain chances on the way early and late next week, the expected rain totals will vary across the Ozarks. While the southwestern half of the Ozarks could see amounts between half an inch to 1.5″, areas northeast of Springfield could stay under half an inch through next week. These amounts aren’t set in stone, though. We will keep an eye on these numbers and see if adjustments need to be made through the course of the week ahead.

As for temperatures, Sunday will start chilly once again before we warm up nicely for the day. After lows drop back in the middle to upper 50s across the Ozarks, we will see highs back in the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon.

Incoming clouds and rain chances Monday morning will only let lows drop back into the lower 60s. However, this setup will only let highs rebound into the lower to middle 70s across much of the Ozarks.

Through the rest of next week, the air behind Monday’s cold front and the late week rain chances we’ll keep temperatures well below the average high of 83°.

After we see highs in the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, the upper-level wave for Thursday and Friday will keep highs in the lower 70s as we head towards next weekend. Not only that, but we’ll also see lows back in the lower to middle 50s Wednesday morning through next Saturday morning. That will be a nice taste of fall before our highs start climbing back close to 80° early that following week.

