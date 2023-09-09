Freeway Ministries is hosting walk in Springfield as part of the Save Our City Revival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freeway Ministries in Springfield is hosting a revival. As part of that revival, they’re inviting those to walk to support those struggling with addiction.

The point of the Save Our City revival is to support and better those struggling with addiction. Freeway Ministries hopes to bring the church to those struggling with addiction, and also bring stories of hope and recovery back to the church.

They also provide resources for people to take advantage of. Those resources include organizations that help people with recovery, both for people struggling with addiction to reach out to and for others to reach out and see how they can help.

“We just want to let the community know that people can recover from addiction, people can change, you know, people will wear labels, they’re told that this is who you are, this is who you will always be, and I beg to differ with that,” said Freeway Ministries Executive Director John Stroup.

The walk, which will take place Saturday at 9 a.m., is all about bringing awareness to the needs of the Springfield community.

Walkers will carry signs and will walk from 1350 N. Booneville Ave. to the Greene County Courthouse, where they will pray for revival in the city.

Stroup says this event is open to everyone.

“It’s not a them problem, it’s an us problem. And so we are all together in this, addiction is a family affair. It affects the whole community. And so people who want to know what resources we have out there to help people,” said Stroup.

