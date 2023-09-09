Kickapoo High School community remembers teacher and cheer coach who died unexpectedly this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kickapoo High School community remembered a teacher who died this week with a ceremony before the football game Friday night.

Before the game, those in the stands and her cheer and dance teams released white and pink balloons with messages on them in remembrance of Amy Barron.

Barron worked as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Kickapoo and also put time in with the dance and cheer teams. According to Kickapoo Principal Bill Powers, she died unexpectedly from medical complications early this week.

Assistant Kickapoo Cheer Coach Nikki Love shared what it has been like for the cheer team after hearing about the passing of Barron.

“This week has been very heavy, but they have come together in a way that I can’t even imagine they could,” said Love.

Love says Barron was a light and a sunshine to everyone she interacted with. Several people at the game were wearing pink shirts with “Be the Sunshine” written on the front to remember that positivity Barron shared.

Barron had been at Kickapoo for 11 years. Principal Powers says Barron always brought positivity, and she didn’t expect anything in return. Barron’s son plays on the Kickapoo football team. Football Coach Nate Thomas said the team surrounded him with support this week.

“We are just trying to wrap our arms around him. He is in a tough situation. He came in at the pregame meal and said, ‘Coach, I need to be on kickoff with my brothers.’ I had taken him off, thinking that he may not be in the right state of mind to play tonight. But he came in and said that he needed to be out there with the rest of the guys. So it was kind of a special moment their pregame,” said Coach Thomas.

Powers says students at Kickapoo can visit their counselor anytime for help.

