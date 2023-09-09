Licking, Mo. man killed in single-car crash near Salem

Fatal crash generic.
Fatal crash generic.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Licking has died after a single SUV crash Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 57-year-old Robert Clark was driving his Cadillac Escalade on Highway HH just south of Salem around 9 p.m.

The crash occurred when the Escalade went off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert, and then hitting a tree. Clark died at the scene.

This marks MSHP Troop I’s 20th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Melissa Coupland
Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game
August 15, 2023 Kum & Go 620 N. National
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman uses stolen credit cards to buy smokes, a candy bar and fast food in Springfield

Latest News

Police lights
Multi-county pursuit ends in Springfield; suspect arrested
Freeway Ministries is hosting walk in Springfield as part of the Save Our City Revival
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Freeway Ministries is hosting walk in Springfield as part of the Save Our City Revival
Cooling down into next week