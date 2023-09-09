Licking, Mo. man killed in single-car crash near Salem
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Licking has died after a single SUV crash Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 57-year-old Robert Clark was driving his Cadillac Escalade on Highway HH just south of Salem around 9 p.m.
The crash occurred when the Escalade went off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert, and then hitting a tree. Clark died at the scene.
This marks MSHP Troop I’s 20th fatal crash for 2023.
