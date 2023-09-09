Memorial honoring Gold Star families placed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery

Gold Star Memorial in Springfield
Gold Star Memorial in Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Gold Star memorial was dedicated Saturday morning at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.

The memorial is a tribute to the Gold Star families whose loved ones paid the ultimate price defending our nation.

The memorial marker was placed at the cemetery, and during the event, a ceremonial wreath laying took place along with a keynote address by U.S. Navy Commander Rosemarie Spuhler.

“It is the shared connection that binds us together as a nation. United in our appreciation for the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. And it’s why I am here in beautiful Missouri today for only my second time, to support my family,” Lt. Spuhler.

The memorial was funded by the Brentwood Garden Club.

