Multi-county pursuit ends in Springfield; suspect arrested

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit that started in Seymour ended with one arrested in Springfield Saturday morning.

Once the chase came to Springfield, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies assisted by laying spike strips to stop the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on scene.

We will provide more details as they become available.

