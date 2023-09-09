Multi-county pursuit ends in Springfield; suspect arrested
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit that started in Seymour ended with one arrested in Springfield Saturday morning.
Once the chase came to Springfield, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies assisted by laying spike strips to stop the suspect.
The suspect was arrested on scene.
We will provide more details as they become available.
