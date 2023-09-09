Nixa police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic after football game

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a Nixa Police officer was hit by a vehicle after a football game.

Officials with the City of Nixa tell KY3 the officer was directing traffic after the Nixa vs Carthage football game, when the officer was hit by a vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

