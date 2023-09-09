Nixa police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic after football game

Nixa Police officer hit by vehicle after football game
Nixa Police officer hit by vehicle after football game(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a Nixa Police officer was hit by a vehicle after a football game.

Officials with the City of Nixa tell KY3 the officer was directing traffic after the Nixa vs Carthage football game, when the officer was hit by a vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor
Sunny pleasant weather is forecast Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wonderful Weekend Weather

Latest News

Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Kensington Park Apartments
Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway
Springfield police investigation
Police investigating stabbing at a home in north Springfield
One man has been arrested after a domestic incident at the Kensington Park Apartments Friday...
Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway