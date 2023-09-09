Person in a truck leads law enforcement on multi-county chase driving the wrong way on Highway 60

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple law enforcement chased a white truck through several counties Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1 p.m., a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper began pursuing a person in a white truck on Highway 60 in Webster County.

The suspect drove up behind the trooper going around 90 mph, then stopped and flagged down the trooper, saying they were in need of help. As the trooper approached the truck, the truck sped off.

The chase went through several counties and eventually ended in Wright County. Authorities say the person was heading east in the westbound lanes of Highway 60.

According to the Highway Patrol, the truck got off Highway 60 and went on Missouri State Highway 5, heading towards Mansfield, eventually pulling into a gas station. Authorities say during the chase, the truck hit a different truck that had a horse trailer attached.

The suspect fled again and on Business Route 60 before again getting on Missouri State Highway 5, heading north before turning around and heading south.

Troopers with MSHP Troop G laid out a spike strip that successfully hit one of the left tires of the truck. According to Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley, moments later, around Macomb, Missouri, a Wright County deputy did a pit maneuver, and the truck ended up in a ditch.

Authorities were able to arrest the person shortly after.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.