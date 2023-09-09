Police investigating stabbing at a home in north Springfield

Springfield police investigation
Springfield police investigation(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a stabbing that initially was being investigated as a shooting Friday night.

According to SPD Lieutenant Steve Schwind, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 400 block of W. Bell in response to a shooting.

Lt. Schwind says a victim was taken from the scene in a minivan and went to Cox North, but medical staff there found he had been stabbed and not shot. He was then transported to Cox South.

Police say several people were at the house at the time, and they are still working on interviewing everyone to see what happened. The stabbing victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

