Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game

Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A referee has to be taken off the field in an ambulance after experiencing a medical emergency at the Joplin game against Ozark Friday.

A viewer who was at the game tells us the official collapsed on the field. Joplin Schools Superintendent Kerry Sachetta confirms it was an on-field medical emergency.

“Life-saving care was provided tonight by some outstanding individuals at Junge Stadium during our varsity football game in response to an on-field medical emergency,” says Sachetta. “We are incredibly grateful for paramedics and community members for their assistance. We send our best wishes and prayers for the official to make a quick and full recovery. Counselors, coaches, and school staff are available to support students if needed, both tonight and at school next week.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor

Latest News

Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Kensington Park Apartments
Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway
Springfield police investigation
Police investigating stabbing at a home in north Springfield
One man has been arrested after a domestic incident at the Kensington Park Apartments Friday...
Man arrested after domestic situation at apartment complex on Kansas Expressway
Springfield police are investigating a stabbing that initially was being investigated as a...
Police investigating stabbing at a home in north Springfield