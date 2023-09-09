Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A referee has to be taken off the field in an ambulance after experiencing a medical emergency at the Joplin game against Ozark Friday.

A viewer who was at the game tells us the official collapsed on the field. Joplin Schools Superintendent Kerry Sachetta confirms it was an on-field medical emergency.

“Life-saving care was provided tonight by some outstanding individuals at Junge Stadium during our varsity football game in response to an on-field medical emergency,” says Sachetta. “We are incredibly grateful for paramedics and community members for their assistance. We send our best wishes and prayers for the official to make a quick and full recovery. Counselors, coaches, and school staff are available to support students if needed, both tonight and at school next week.”

