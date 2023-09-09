St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church holds its 39th annual Harvest Home Festival

Harvest Home Festival 2023
Harvest Home Festival 2023(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Springfield held its 39th annual Harvest Home Festival this weekend.

The festival started as a fundraiser for different projects within the church. This year they are raising money to build a food pantry at the church campus.

“We have a lot of different organizations, we’re a large parish. And they all have their different activities, but this event actually brings all the different communities in our parish together. We all work together and get to know each other a little bit better, and it’s just a great time to get closer to one another,” said Director of Perish Development Shelby Williams.

Fall Festivals 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks

The festival had food, games, bounce houses, a silent auction, and a beer garden for attendees to enjoy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Coupland
Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a thousands and don’t know where the money went.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds from Rolla, Mo., area contractor
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game
August 15, 2023 Kum & Go 620 N. National
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman uses stolen credit cards to buy smokes, a candy bar and fast food in Springfield

Latest News

Gold Star Memorial in Springfield
Memorial honoring Gold Star families placed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Detroit Lions defensive end...
Channel chasing: Confusion over “Sunday Ticket”, Charter/Disney standoff has NFL concerned
Andrew Armstrong catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson in the fourth quarter of...
Jefferson’s 2 touchdowns lead Arkansas past Kent State
Arkansas defeats Kent State 28-6 at Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas defeats Kent State 28-6 at Razorback Stadium