St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church holds its 39th annual Harvest Home Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Springfield held its 39th annual Harvest Home Festival this weekend.

The festival started as a fundraiser for different projects within the church. This year they are raising money to build a food pantry at the church campus.

“We have a lot of different organizations, we’re a large parish. And they all have their different activities, but this event actually brings all the different communities in our parish together. We all work together and get to know each other a little bit better, and it’s just a great time to get closer to one another,” said Director of Perish Development Shelby Williams.

The festival had food, games, bounce houses, a silent auction, and a beer garden for attendees to enjoy.

