Three people in serious condition after crash on Kearney Street involving a car and three motorcycles

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three people were taken to the hospital after three motorcycles crashed into a car Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 11 p.m., a Dodge Journey was in the middle turn lane on Kearney Street, and as the car went to turn onto North Main, it was hit on the side by three different motorcycles.

All three motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, they are in stable condition.

Police say speed was likely a factor in this crash. We will provide more updates as they become available.

