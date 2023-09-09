TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up eastbound traffic on I-44 near Springfield

Crash on I-44 ties up traffic between Springfield and Strafford.
Crash on I-44 ties up traffic between Springfield and Strafford.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is moving slowly on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford.

A crash was reported near the 85-mile marker at around 8:30 p.m. Traffic is still moving in the eastbound lanes, but very slowly. You may want to avoid the area if you can until the crash is cleared.

We are working to learn more about what happened and will update this story once we have more details.

