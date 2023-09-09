Weaver Road open, Plainview Road to close as Kansas Expressway Phase 1 extension moves towards mid-December opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After months of delays, the first section of the Kansas Expressway extension is scheduled to open in mid-December.

And while one major east-west artery that intersects with the new extension is back open after longer than expected delays, another east-west artery is scheduled to close on Monday, September 11.

As drivers come to the end of Kansas Expressway’s current southbound lanes at Republic Road, they can see the future right in front of them as every day the landscape of the new $30 million extension shows the progress of the first phase of the project, which runs from Republic Road to Plainview Road.

That phase was delayed by an unexpected glitch when contractors discovered AT&T cables that were supposed to have been relocated were still in the construction zone.

“We were given some written assurance early on that things had been taken care of,” recalled Mark Webb, Greene County’s Chief Engineer who’s the project manager for the extension. “The contractor got out there and cut one of the cables and that led to the discovery that not everything had been moved yet. So that’s what slowed things up.”

Weaver Road, one of the major east-west streets that intersects with the new extension, was supposed to be closed for no more than two months starting in February. But because of the cable relocation, it wasn’t reopened until this week, a five-month delay.

As you go down Weaver now you can get your best view of the construction still going on and to the south at the next major east-west road, Plainview, you can see a new bridge that marks the end of Phase 1. Starting on Monday, September 11 Plainview will be closed for construction at the intersection where the new Kansas Expressway will be. It’s only about a 600-700 foot section of the road that will be closed and lanes on either side of the closure will be open as usual.

So while traffic can flow freely on almost all of Plainview Road, drivers need to understand that until it reopens on November 1, it will not be a through street between Cox and Campbell.

“There won’t be any car traffic or foot traffic allowed in that zone,” Webb pointed out. “It’s only 600-700 feet across this area that we’re connecting but if you’re in a car you’ll have to detour around this whole thing, and that’s no small feat. It takes a little effort to backtrack and go back to Cox or Campbell because there are not a lot of north-south roads through there. So I’m not going to pretend that it’s an easy detour so plan accordingly.”

And because traffic will be filtered into other areas and neighborhoods, Webb warns that there will be some congestion at places like the intersection of Planview and Campbell.

“I think the biggest problem is going to be on the east side of Plainview where folks are trying to leave their subdivisions and head east going towards Campbell,” he said. “Because there really aren’t any north-south connections until you get to Campbell, I think that stop light at Campbell and Plainview is going to be very busy. We have been in communication with the traffic control people to see if they could keep an eye on that area and see if there is something they could tweak during peak times of the day.”

As to whether Plainview’s reopening date at the start of November is likely based on recent history?

“Well, based on our experience with Weaver we did talk with AT&T and asked if they could doublecheck everything for us because we don’t want to repeat this,” Webb said. “They told us everything should be clear based on the information they had so we’ve been given the green light and we’re going to run with it.”

While Wanda Gray Elementary School sits at the corner of Plainview Road and Cox, the closure will be farther down Plainview from the entrance and exits to the school.

Springfield Public Schools sent us the following statement when asked if they had any concerns:

“Buses serving Cherokee, Gray, and Wilson’s Creek are the ones primarily affected by the road construction. Weaver will be our primary alternate route during the closure of Plainview Road. In some cases buses may need to detour through neighborhood streets in that area. We have met with the drivers of routes in that area and they are aware of alternative options in the event of road closures. The primary focus of our drivers will always be safety.”

And as to any traffic problems at Wanda Gray:

“At this time, we are not anticipating any major rerouting that will impact students but if changes are necessary for bus stop locations or pickup and drop-off times, parents will be notified as soon as possible. Any such changes would likely only adjust times by 5-7 minutes.”

In addressing students going to and from school on foot, Webb said that his only concern was students walking to school from east of the construction zone as they will not be able to go west through the work area to get to the elementary school.

“Springfield Public Schools has been very good to work with,” Webb said. “But it’s not an easy detour around what we’re working on. Last fall we were building the bridge and we had to close off the sidewalk nearest the bridge with barricades. Some of the students who lived on the east side of the intersection started inching out into the street to get around the barricades as they walked to the school which was very dangerous. But I met with the principal who knew all the students involved and they worked around that situation with carpools and bus service. We don’t want a situation there that would be hazardous for the students.”

Phase 2 of the Kansas Expressway extension from Plainview Road south to Farm Road 190 is still on schedule to start at the end of the year and set to be completed in the fall of 2025.

“I think Phase 2 will go a lot smoother as far as causing any sort of traffic problems for the community,” Webb said. “And it’s interesting because if you think about some of the other improvements in the community, initially people question why it’s being done. But once it gets built, people are using it and asking themselves how did they ever live without it. I think this will be one of those projects that people will come to depend on it and wonder how did we get by before we had it.”

