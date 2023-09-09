Winona, Mo. man killed in two-truck crash on Highway 60

Fatal crash in Winona, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Winona, Missouri has died after a two-truck crash Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 8:40 p.m., A Chevrolet 1500, driven by 85-year-old Raymond Redman, was driving south on a county road at an intersection of Highway 60 in Winona.

As the truck crossed the road, it drove in front of a Ram 3500 driven by a 37-year-old man from Ellsinore, Missouri. As the Ram hit the Chevy, the Chevy went off the right side of the road and hit a speed limit sign.

The Ram went off the side of the road and hit several trees.

Redman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks MSPH Troop G’s 23rd fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

